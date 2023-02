Kendrea Kion Seigerman, 46, a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Gray, LA passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

She is survived by her husband; Sampson Seigerman and son, Dalton Seigerman. Mother; Mildred Johnson and sister; LaKeshia Dawn Johnson. Grandmother; Rebecca Joseph and in-laws; George and Rose Seigerman.

She was preceded in death by her father; Edwin Charles Johnson and grandfather; Cleveland Joseph, Sr.