November 25, 2000 – December 28, 2021

Kennedi Rae Foret, 21, completed her Earthly journey as ordained by our Lord, December 28, 2021. She was born in Houma, resident of Thibodaux with her High School Sweetheart, Austin. R. Ledet. She leaves behind loving mother, Amber Pitre, loving father, Matthew P. Foret, step-parents, Lauren Foret, and Matt Pitre, siblings, Madalyn, Grant Foret, Gage and Chloe Pitre, maternal grandparents, Willie Graves and (deceased) grandmother, Sharon “Nana” Graves, Jodie Graves, paternal grandparents, Elaine “Granna” and Kenneth P. Foret, step-grandparents, Jan Gregg, Sonoma and Perry Pitre, loving uncles, Monty Graves, Courtney P. Foret, loving aunt, Desiree’ Foret, godparents, Michelle and Adam Arcement, cousin, Kade Foret and a host of cousins, and her three fur cats which were her babies.

Kennedi was a Junior Honor student at Nicholls University in the field of Marine Biology. She was to participate in a paid Research Grant in Spring on invasive Apple Snails and octopus. She loved being a part of the Nicholls’ Biology and Chemistry family. She was a member of Nicholls’ Biology Society, Green Club and Nicholls’ Honor Society. She had been invited to the upcoming induction to the National Biology Society. She was goal-oriented, chartered her life’s course, and worked very hard to bring it to fruition. She was dedicated to making a difference in this world and her mission was accomplished. She worked since the age of 14 at LA Sports and ACA Gymnastic Cheer Gyms. Babysitting her “Babies” brought her so much joy. Her hobbies were making Charcuterie boards, “thrifting”, growing plants, taking on refurbish projects, being creative, and adopting animals.

A “Celebration of Life” is scheduled for January 6, 2022, with family viewing from 3-4pm, public, 4-7pm. January 7, 2022, visitation from 9-12, service at 12pm. at Samart Funeral Home , 4511 West Park Avenue, Gray, La. location. Burial follows at St. Mary’s Ascension Mausoleum, thereafter. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Reefrelief.org in honor of her love for ocean life, all plant life, water and land animals alike. In attending, the family would like to honor that love, by attendees wearing light or bright colored sea ocean attire, vibrant blues, yellow, purple, or sage green, her favorite color.

Thank you to all who have honored, supported, and prayed for our sweet Angel Kennedi, who was loved by so many just because she graced their lives with her presence. Her impact reached far and wide. In her short life on Earth, she accomplished God’s will on a level that could never have been imagined. As she lived, we should live – be kind to every person you meet, to love fiercely with all your heart because “LOVE ALWAYS WINS”, to cherish the small things in life because they may be your biggest gifts, to be brave, to plot your course and stay the course, to tackle every task before us with zeal, enthusiasm, and fortitude! May we all learn from her! A brighter light in our lives we have never known! She will shine on us from Heaven and guide our way to Him!

