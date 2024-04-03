Kenneth Anthony Cunningham, Sr., age 76, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Annunziata Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery in Bourg.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Patty DeHart Cunningham; children, Monica Hebert and husband Stacy, Kenneth “Joe” Cunningham, Jr., Tracey Ledet and husband Shane, Jason Cunningham and wife Amy; grandchildren, Heather, Brad, Leah, Kevin, Dylan, Shawn, Allie, Ava, Seren, Samantha, Savanah, Seth; and many great-grandchildren.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his previous wife, Brenda Ann Boudreaux Cunningham; parents, O’Neil Cunningham and Margie Trosclair Carrere; brothers, Leon Champagne, Kurt Cunningham, Daniel Lynn Cunningham; sister, Janice Cunningham Bergeron.

Kenneth was a devout Catholic, serving as a lector and a eucharistic minister. He enjoyed playing pool, dominoes, bowling and tending to his yard. Kenneth loved spending time with his family, especially his beloved pet, Baby Cunningham. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.