Kenneth Baye

August 17, 1938 – September 1, 2022

Kenneth Paul Baye, 84, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana was born on August 17, 1938 and passed away on September 1, 2022.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana, from 9:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am . The burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, Chackbay, Louisiana.

He is survived by his son, Glen Baye; daughter, Kelly B. Percle (Flint); brothers, Jimmy Baye (Carolyn) and Stanley Baye (Phyllis); sisters, Peggy Authement (Arlen) and Judy Jennings (Pat); grandchildren, Casie Percle, Erica Percle, Brittany Baye, Colby Baye, and Tyler Baye; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella P. Baye; and parents, Wilfred and Annell Pitre Baye.

The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Joseph Hospice for their compassionate care as well as his sitters for their wonderful care of him.