Kenneth Constant

March 12, 1931 – June 11, 2022

Kenneth “Bozo” Ramon Constant, 91, a native of Bayou Boeuf, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on June 11, 2022. He was a loving husband and father who worked with his wife in their family businesses, Kenway Construction and Kenneth R. Constant, Inc. Bozo proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm, a Rosary will be held at 7:00pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, at 8:00 am until 9:00 am. At that time, we will travel to Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament (former St. Patrick Church) in Gibson, LA (Address: 138 Caroll Street, Gibson, LA) for the Requiem High Mass of the Traditional Form at 10:00am. Burial to follow at St. Bridget Church Cemetery in Schriever, LA.

Bozo is survived by his children: Ramona (Chris) Tauzin of Baton Rouge, Kenneth “Bud” Constant, Jr. of Thibodaux, David (Shaun) Constant of Mississippi, Cathy (Rory) Keehn of Thibodaux, Reverend Van L. Constant of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Gil (Gennifer) Constant of Baton Rouge; 15 grandchildren: Adam (Lindsy) Tauzin, Rachelle Tauzin Wheeler and husband TSgt Ronald Wheeler, USAF, Andrew Tauzin, Heather Constant, Kenny (Janie) Constant, DJ Constant, Derek Constant, Caitlin (Steven) Stroud, Nora Keehn, Amanda Constant, Erin Constant, Celia (Justin) Vershay, Maegan Prince, and Tyler Hebert; 10 Great-Grandchildren: Levi, Ainsley, Kate and Abigail Tauzin, Aubrey and Gabrielle Keehn, Charles and Olivia Stroud, Brock and Jenny Vershay. Bozo is also survived by his sister Jeanne Constant Michot of Napoleonville.

Bozo is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Julia Marcel Constant, his daughter Jennifer Constant Landreneau Hebert, his parents Nelson J. and Georgiana V. Constant, his sisters Denise C. Borne and Georgiana C. Kraemer, his brothers, Nelson V. “Pete” Constant, Lloyd R. “Rodney” Constant, and Reid A. Constant.

Our deepest appreciation and thanks to all of the nurses and staff at Notre Dame Hospice and Thibodaux Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Love and light to all of you who work with geriatric patients, our unsung heroes.