Kenneth Diaz

March 11, 1955 – June 22, 2022

Kenneth “Ken” Joseph Diaz, 67, a native of Labadieville, Louisiana and resident of Sorrento, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Kenneth grew up in Lower Texas with his parents and siblings. After graduating from Assumption High School he went on to have a long and successful career working for Supreme & Imperial Sugars Refineries. When Kenneth had free time you could find him on the golf course or riding around town on his Harley.

He is survived by his daughter, Tara Murphy (Russell); sons, Chance Diaz (Melissa); Kenny Diaz, and Beau Diaz (Danielle); grandchildren, Cade Murphy, Reid Murphy, Makenzie Diaz, Whitney Diaz, Shelton Diaz, Savannah Diaz, Bryce Loper, Seth Diaz, Jarred Diaz, and LeslieAnn Diaz; siblings, Bradley Diaz and Lisa Duet; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Diaz; Virginia Thornton and parents, Norman Diaz and Ethel Diaz.

Memorial services are pending.