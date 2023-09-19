Kenneth Garrison, Jr.

Kenneth “Uncle Kenny” Garrison Jr., 71, a native of Tyler, TX and a resident of Houma, LA gained his wings on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

A short visitation will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm, with Funeral Service at 7:00 pm. A memorial service will be held in Tyler, TX on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Truth Tabernacle at 12:00 pm.

He is survived by his children, Michael Garrison, Tammy Jo Garrison, Kenneth Garrison III (Monica/Karmin), and Brian Garrison (Shari); siblings, Melinda Williams (Melvin), Raymond Garrison, Sandra “Kay” Maddox (Frank), Karen Verret (Jimmy), and Bertie Verret (Leroy “Brown”); grandchildren, Tabitha (Brendon), Dakota (fiancé Peyton), Tristan, Haileigh, Olivia, Madisyn, Roxanne, Chenoa, Quanah, Brandon, Brittney, Brett, Brian, Ethan, and Kaleb; great-grandchildren, Persephone and Illari; estranged wife, Mildred Jo Garrison; former wife, LaRhonda Howerton; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews that he treated as his adopted grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his biological father, Kenneth Garrison, Sr.; mother, Rebecca Garrison; stepfather, Joseph Smith; mother-in-law, Mildred Gober; father-in-law, Doyle Gober; and stepbrother, Eddie Ray Flemming.

Uncle Kenny was a kind-hearted soul, who loved spending time with family and friends, especially the children in his life. He loved hunting, fishing, and going to the camp.

