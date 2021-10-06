Kenneth J LeBoeuf

December 24, 1953 – October 1, 2021

Kenneth Jude LeBoeuf, 67, a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux, La passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Samart Funeral Home, West Park, from 10:00 am till funeral time at 12:00 pm with the burial to follow at Garden of Memories.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Vickie Boudreaux married to Ricky Boudreaux and Kristal Engeling married to David Engeling; grandchildren, Anjelle Authement Smith married to Timothy Smith, Whitney Authement engaged to Dillon Andras, Hannah LeBoeuf, Justin Engeling, Brittany Abadie, Brandon Boudreaux, and Bryce Boudreaux; brother,Ronald LeBoeuf and Rodney LeBoeuf; sister, Cynthia LeBoeuf.

He is preceded in death by his wife Selina Guidry LeBoeuf; parents, Davis and Rita LeBoeuf; brother, Bobby Savoie.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.