Kenneth J. LeCompte, 76, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on July 10, 2023.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 14, 2023 from 10:30am to 12:30pm, with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 12:30pm, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5236 Hwy 56, Chauvin, La 70344. Burial will follow in St. Elie Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Griffin LeCompte; sons, Wayne LeCompte (Jeanette) and Kenneth “Kenny” LeCompte (Tiffany); daughter, Christy Duplantis (Shayne Sr.); grandsons, Shayne Duplantis Jr. (Brittanie), Seth Lovell (Kristian), Daniel LeCompte, Jacob LeCompte, and Evan LeCompte; sisters, Mona Whitney (James Jr.) and Veronica Dupre (Arthur).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Evinse and Rita LeCompte.

Kenneth was an avid outdoorsman. You could find him fishing, hunting, trolling, and oystering. Building custom fishing rods was a great past time for him. He was known to give away just as many as he sold, if not more. If he saw children fishing and thought they needed rods, he would gladly stop and give a rod or two. Kenneth was a people person who never knew a stranger and enjoyed helping others. He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.