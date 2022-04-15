May 6, 1952 – April 13, 2022

Kenneth J. Rivere Sr., 69, a resident of Gray, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Kenny, Sr. was born in New Orleans, LA on May, 6, 1952.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 18, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Restlawn Park Cemetery in Avondale.

He is survived by his daughter, Renee R. King (Benny Portier); son, Kenneth J. Rivere, Jr. (Lydia); seven grandchildren, Victoria, Taylor, Nathan, Kenneth III (Sheena Henry), Jared (Kim), Kayla (Brinton Barnes), and Heaven Rivere (Trey Derocher); six great-grandchildren, Regan, Allie, Lincoln, Delilah, Brinton, Jr. and Lexi; siblings Dennis P. Rivere (Christine Leonard); and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn B. Rivere; son, Derrick D. Rivere; parents Hazel Cavalier and Harry Rivere; and niece Vernita M. Rivere.

Kenny Sr. will forever be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a proud US Marine Corps veteran and proudly served his country. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association).