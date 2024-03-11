Kenneth John Crossland, 60, a native of Elberta, Al. and a resident of Houma, La passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11:00 am at National Veterans Cemetery in Spanish Fort, Al.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Laura Pitre Crossland; mother, Barbara Crossland; siblings, Belinda Barnett, Stephen (Traci) Crossland, and Julie (Billy) Doege; many nieces and nephews; Godchild Rylee Ann Pitre; and extended family members and dear friends that were like family.

He was preceeded in death by his father, James Lewis Crossland; brother Michael James Crossland; and niece Gina Renee Barnett.

Ken will forever be remembered as a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend to all. He enjoyed watching his favorite college football team, Alabama Crimson Tide (“Roll Tide”), camping, fishing, boating, celebrating Mardi Gras “LOWB” and spending time with his family and friends. I want to especially thank his work family at Juneau Marine for everthing they have done for Ken for the past 27 years. Ken will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

We would also like to thank all the nurses, Dr. Janiero Goffin, M.D., and Dr. Logan St. Cyr MD from Mary Bird Perkins for taking such good care of Ken. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Ken’s memory.

