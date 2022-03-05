February 23, 1949 – March 1, 2022

Kenneth Joseph Delcambre Sr., 73, a native of New Iberia, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on March 1, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 8:30am until the Mass of Christian burial at 10:30am. The burial will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Gaudet Delcambre; children, Kenny Delcambre Jr. and wife, Andrea; Mark Delcambre and wife, Jennifer; Mary Arcement and husband, Matt; seven grandchildren: Andrew, Abbey, Lainie, Miles, Evan, Jackson, and Tyler; brother Wayne Delcambre and his wife, Wanda (Andrea and Matthew); sister Cheryl Naquin and her husband, Eddie Naquin (Tina and Katie).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Stella Delcambre.

Ken served in the US Army for 6 years. He then began his 36 year career in education, the last ten of which he was principal at South Terrebonne High School. During his career, he had numerous honors and accomplishments, and served on many committees including the LHSAA Executive Committee. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion. His hobbies included golf, fishing, and computers. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and Saturday night dinners with his siblings.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to South Terrebonne High School to assist in the school’s recovery from Hurricane Ida.

