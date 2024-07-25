Kenneth Joseph Lirette, affectionately known as Kenny, passed away on July 22, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. at the age of 74. He was born in Theriot, Louisiana.

Kenneth is survived by wife of 51 years, Theresa Daigle. He was a devoted father and example to Kenny (Sharah), Janie, and Crystal (Dustin). His joy was multiplied by his grandchildren, Caitlyn (Blayton), Charley (Travis), Cooler, Jaylynn, and Leo. One great grandchild, Dakota. Kenneth is also survived by his siblings: Pam ( Buddy ), Larry ( Maureen ), Wanda, Donald ( Dorothy ), Jerome, Alex Sr. ( Dawn ), Warren ( Janisa ), Willie, Jacob, and Beau.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his firstborn son, Kenneth Joseph Lirette, Jr., his parents, Wilvin and Enola Dehart Lirette, two brothers Mark and Carl Sr., Carls wife Sherry, their daughter Shawayna, and two special friends, Sidney Mech and Tim Ardoin. His life was a testament to the strength and resilience of family bonds, which he cherished deeply.

Kenneth attended Terrebonne High, St Bernadette Church, and Bethany World of Praise. He worked as a mechanic at Gulf Island Fabrication for over 20 years. His passions included being the best example of what God meant for marriage, father, provider, cooking, barbecuing, serving at church, dancing, talking on the CB as “Ren Ten Ken,” outdoor holiday decorating, fishing,gardening, mechanics, spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild, attending their extracurricular activities, playing cards, teaching carpentry and mechanics to anyone in need, spreading laughter with his jokes, comedy and western shows, and dining out. His memory will be honored by the many lives he touched with his generous spirit. His love was also spread to all 17 of his godchildren.

The arrangements have been entrusted to Samart Funeral Home’s 2nd location at 4511 W Park Avenue, Gray, Louisiana on Saturday July 27th, 2024 with visitation from 8:30AM-11:00 AM, Service at 11:00AM, burial to follow at Garden of Memories (bring umbrella) at 3658 W Main St., Gray, Louisiana.