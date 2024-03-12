Kenneth “Ken” “T” Frasure, Jr., 61, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 12:21 pm. Born September 4, 1962 he was a native of San Diego, California and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, March 14, 2024 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Ordoyne Funeral Home.

He is survived by his son, Nicholas Frasure; mother, Joan Pettee Albert; father, Kenneth Floyd Frasure, Sr. (Marge); sisters, Shari Pitre (Bobby), Kimberly Melancon, Christine Mayoff (Barry), Kellie Guidry (Randall) and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his step father, Presley L. Albert.

He was a graduate of Thibodaux High School in 1980. He loved baseball, Saints football and fishing.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.