Kenneth “Kenny” Paul Walker, 59, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

He is survived by his son, Brian Walker; brothers, Rodney (Tracey), Carey (Dale), Danny (Tonya), and Joey Walker; uncles, Kurt Boudreaux, George Walker, Carol Walker, and Jerry Walker; aunt, Maxine Fazzio; and many extended family members and dear friends. He is also survived by his canine companion, Charlie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Walker, Jr. and Martha Fisher; maternal grandparents, Willis and Eulice “Beb” Dupre Boudreaux; paternal grandparents, Johnny Walker, Sr. and Cecile Pontiff Walker; uncles, Manuel Boudreaux and Floyd Boudreaux; and aunt, Lillian Walker McFaden.

