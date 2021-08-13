Kenneth Lee Ragsdale Sr.

November 9, 1937 – August 12, 2021

Kenneth “Sonny” “Rags” Lee Ragsdale, Sr., age 83, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021. He was a native of Louisville, Kentucky, and a longtime resident of Bayou Dularge, Louisiana.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Eloi Catholic Church on Monday, August 16, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Sonny is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Patricia Ann “Trich” Neuling Ragsdale; son-in-law, Fred R. Marks; daughter -in-law, Regina “Gina” Voisin Ragsdale; niece, June E. Fenton; granddaughter, Heather Lee Chauvin Bascle (John); grandsons, Kenneth Lee Ragsdale III (Wanda Lee), Brian J. Marks (Stacy); great grandchildren, Caroline, Carson, Carter, Brennan, Sumner, Addison, Aidyn; godchildren, Terrie Davis, Randy Davis-Lirette, Vicky Daisy; he is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and a host of friends that will truly miss him dearly.

Sonny is preceded in death by his parents, George W. Ragsdale and Arline Hopewell Ragsdale; seven brothers and sisters; daughter, Lora Lee Ragsdale Marks; son, Kenneth “Kenny” Lee Ragsdale, Jr.; grandson, Cory Lee Ragsdale; nephew, David Lee Fenton.

Sonny retired as superintendent of B. J. Hughes then opened and operated Eastway Seafood West for 28 years.

The family would like to thank Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Chabert Medical Center 4th floor doctors, nurses, techs and support staff for their kindness, caring and true professionalism during this difficult time.

