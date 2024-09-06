Kenneth Michel Rushing, 70, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on September 1, 2024.

Graveside will take place on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 10am in Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Kyle Micheal Rushing; daughter, Jenny Michelle Rushing; grandchildren, Brendin Micah Rushing and Alayna Jade Hill; sister, Melanie Rushing Rodrigue and husband Ricky; 5 nephews; and his beloved pet, Ms. Cabacas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Edward “Bud” Rushing and Theresa Marie Gautreaux Rushing; brothers, Wayne Carl Rushing and John Patrick Rushing; and sister, Lisa Rae Rushing Callahan.

Kenny had an outgoing personality, loved to talk, and was an animal lover. He enjoyed helping others with odd and end jobs using his carpentry and painting skills before his failing health. He will forever be loved by his family unconditionally.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.