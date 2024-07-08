Kenneth Paul Blanchard

Kenneth P. Blanchard, 87, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, Louisiana passed away on June 30, 2024.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, July 8, 2024 at First United Methodist Church of Houma, Houma, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Military Honors will be given at 10:30am. The burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce Voclain Blanchard; his children, Terry Blanchard (finance’, Theresa Acosta), Tina Blanchard Breaux (husband, Gregory); grandchildren, Michelle Blanchard Gooch, Erica Breaux, Stephanie Blanchard, Lori Blanchard, Nicole Breaux, and Ashley Breaux; and great-grandchild, Caleb Blanchard.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Blanchard; parents, Lloyd and Vesta Blanchard; and brother, Fulton Blanchard.

He was a member of the Bayou Blue United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to a charity of your choosing.