Kenneth Paul “K.P.” Daigle

Kenneth “K.P.” Daigle, 77, a native of Houma and a resident of Shreveport, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 4:00 pm until the memorial service at 6:00 pm.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Ganaway Daigle; children, Joseph “Rawhide” Daigle (Angie), April Olivier (David “D.O.”), Tonya Kay Daigle, Jamie Lynn Daigle, and Kerry “Bubba” Daigle; grandchildren, Christopher Daigle, Jesse Daigle, Cameron Blue, Amanda Thibodeaux, Dale Olivier, Taylar Rhodes, Lindsey Ugas, Emilie Daigle, and Kyle Daigle; great-grandchildren, I’niah, Mariah, Gabriella, Isabella, Draven, Clover, Allie, Colt, Droe, and Mateo; siblings, Dana Jo Bailey and Ronald Daigle; step siblings, Vic, Mary, Maxxie, Gloria, and Juanita; aunts, Joyce and Shirley Rodrigue; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Daigle and Lillie Mae McElory (V.J.); brother, Sam Daigle; and numerous aunts and uncles.

K.P. retired from Smith International after 40 plus years of service. He was also a proud member of the Patriot Guards of Texas. K.P. enjoyed bowling, riding motorcycles, and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank Mr. Courtney Johnson at Winnfield Funeral Home in Shreveport for his care and compassion. The family would also like to thank the caregivers at Willis Knighton North in Shreveport for taking excellent care of K.P. in his final days.