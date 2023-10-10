Kenneth Paul Voisin, 80, a native and resident of Bayou Dularge, LA passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00PM until 8:00PM and Monday, October 9, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00AM until 11:00AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral for 11:30AM. Burial will follow services at St. Eloi Church Cemetery in Theriot, LA.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Madenna Scott Voisin; children, Sheree Rivers (Chris), Chase Voisin (Heather), Nicholas Voisin; grandchildren, Emily and William Rivers, Hunter and Luke Voisin; and sister, Cynthia A. Voisin.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Bessie Voisin and brother, Gerald Voisin.

Kenny loved hunting and fishing, reading his newspaper, was a passionate wood worker, enjoyed cheering for LSU and the New Orleans Saints, and was an avid gardener, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Kenny served in the Army and is a veteran of the Vietnam War.

The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Matherne, Dr. Craig Walker, and the nurses and staff of Haydel Memorial Hospice.

