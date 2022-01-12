Kenneth “Pop” McGee, Sr.

December 31, 1940 – January 10, 2022

Kenneth “Pop” Byrd McGee Sr., age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was a native of Nederland, TX and a resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at Covenant Church (First Baptist Church of Houma) on Friday, January 14, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m.

Pop is survived by his son, Kenneth “Kenny” B. McGee Jr. and wife, Rebecca “Becky”; daughter, Kathy M. Herring and husband, Edward “Ed”; brother, Homer M. McGee, Sr.; sisters, Sandra M. Howard and Nora “Talitha” M. Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Nikki H. Geesling and husband, Michael, Kyle K. McGee and wife, Nicole, Rachel H. Landrus and husband, Zachary, Lindsey M. Waitz and husband, Joseph III; great-grandchildren, Tucker P. Landrus, Kyle “K.J.” K. McGee Jr., Joseph L. Waitz IV, Thomas G. Waitz, Olivia L. Landrus, Noah J. McGee and one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pop was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Sarah Dartez McGee; parents, Hollis Byrd and Myrtle Louise Stuart McGee; brother, Hollis “Clayton” McGee and wife, Mabel; sister, Peggy M. Barnett; and sister-in-law, Betty Jo McGee.

Pop was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a devout Christian who lived as a good and faithful servant to our Lord. His life set an example for us all to follow. He was the owner of Houma Plumbing for 20 plus years and continued his trade for the rest of his life. He enjoyed doing plumbing, restoring old cars, watching old westerns, and spending time with family. He loved to “pick” and have fun; he remained a kid at heart. Pop will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the McGee family.