Kenneth Riviere

Kenneth “Kenny” Riviere, passed away on February 9, 2023. He was born on October 12, 1961 in Baton Rouge, LA to Sterling and Betty Riviere. Private Services will be held at a later date.

Left in his blessed memory are his wife, Rita Riviere; step-daughter, Regina Bergeron (Kendall); grandchildren, Landen Bergeron, McKinley Bergeron, Hailey Bergeron; siblings, Sandy Cofield (Roger), David Riviere, Darlene Chiasson (Tommy); sisters in law, Nita Benoit (Francis), Penny Percle; nieces, Ashley Millet (Lester), Jamie Schmidt (Jim), Jennifer Riviere, Kristy Benoit (Randy), Bobby Benoit (Amber), Meggie Powell (Trevor) and Jai Huot and several great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his life long friends Frank Ducos and Gracie “Tootaloo”.

He is preceded in death by his parents Sterling and Betty Riviere; paternal grandparents, John Baptist and Mary Riviere; maternal grandparents, Anthony “Tony” and Leola LeBlanc; father and mother in law, Lionel “Snell” and Marguerite Percle.

He graduated from Thibodaux High School in 1979. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.