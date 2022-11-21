Kenneth Stevens Breaux Sr., 78, a native and resident of Bourg, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022 from 9am to 11am, with the funeral service to begin at 11am, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Kenneth Stevens Breaux Jr. and wife, Marla, Dawn Breaux Lagarde and fiancé Troy Dupre, Kory Stevens Breaux and wife Jodi; grandchildren, Kody Stevens Breaux, Kaelyn Lagarde Deese, Kade Stevens Breaux, Kamryn Elizabeth Breaux; 5 great grandchildren with one on the way; sisters, Jeanne Thibodaux, Barbara Babin, and Charlene Domangue.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Ann Belanger Breaux; parents, Wilton Stevens Breaux and Viola Scott Breaux; brother, Roy Breaux.

He loved his family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.