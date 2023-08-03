Kenny Joseph Westerman, 67, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Born April 17, 1956 he was a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

He is survived by his daughter, Cassie Westerman Pierron (Craig); son, Colby Edward Westerman; granddaughters, Camryn Elyse, Caisley Emily, and Carlie Erica; brothers, Timmy Westerman (Stephanie) and Ricky Westerman (Jody Boudreaux Ordoyne); step mother, Brenda Verret Westerman; half sisters, Lindy Westerman and Kirsten Westerman Jones; uncle, Russell Westerman; aunt, Rita Benoit Rodrigue. He is also survived by his nephews whom he loved dearly, Kade, Kody and Karson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Camille “Snow” Westerman, Jr. and Mary Louise Benoit Westerman; brother, Todd Westerman; grandparents, Camille Westerman, Sr. and Lily Chamberlain Westerman and Edward Benoit and Renais A. Benoit; godparents, Nelson Benoit and Lily W. Webb, as well as uncles and aunts, Elton and Nedward Benoit, Leroy, Ridley, Roy and Roland Westerman, Ella Mae Adams and Geraldine Percle.

He worked at Audubon Engineering, Dupont, Chevron and McDermott. He loved fishing and hunting and enjoyed spending time at his camp especially with his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.