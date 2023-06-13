Kenton Paul Boudreaux, Sr., 74, a native and resident of Houma, completed his Earthly journey on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at The Terrebonne Fellowship Lodge #481 from 6:00 pm till 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, June 16, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church of Bayou Blue from 9:30 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Daigle Memorial Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Lydia Daigle Boudreaux; children, Sue-Lin Boudreaux (Paul Brunet) and Kely Boudreaux (Jill); daughter-in-law, Kimberly Boudreaux; grandchildren, Steven, Derrick, Justin, Chance, Christian, Jade, Lauren, Jase, Brayden, and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Amyra, Isabelle, Elijah, L.J., Aaliyah, Camille, Ethan, and Eliza; siblings, Glenn Boudreaux (Jeri), Tamaria LeCompte (Myron), and Claudine Pitre (Robert); and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his canine companion, Lola.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Kenton P. Boudreaux, Jr. and Christopher J. Boudreaux; parents, Ulysse “Butch” Boudreaux and Lou Jean LeCompte Boudreaux; and sister, Charlotte Boudreaux Harvey.

Kenton was a Master Mason and the current Sitting Master at Terrebonne Fellowship Lodge #481. He was retired from a lifetime of service in the oilfield industry. He was a faithful member at First Presbyterian Church of Bayou Blue. Kenton loved his family deeply and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved to joke and if you were lucky, you’ve heard the joke “Where you from?”, and if he picked on you, he loved you. His passions were his wife of 44 years, and his family, his Brotherhood in the Masonic Lodge, and bowling. If he cared about you, you were family. He never met a stranger and could talk to anyone. He was a goofball with a heart of gold. He will be sadly missed, but will remain in our hearts always, and we take comfort in knowing that he is reunited with his boys, his sister, and parents.

The family would like to thank Angie, Susan, and the team at Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Terrebonne Fellowship Lodge #481 in Kenton’s memory.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.