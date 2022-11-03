Kerry “Pecky” Bourg, 71, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10:18am. Pecky was a native of Dulac, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday at 11:00am with burial in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Pecky is survived by his loving family; his children, Michelli Ordoyne and husband Floyd, Angela Cantrelle and husband Allen; siblings, Gary Bourg, Ramona Charpentier and husband Larry, Amelia Guilbeau, Jean Ella Leger and husband Rodney, Lilie Sorbert and husband Joseph, and Irene Giroir; grandchildren, Kayla Broussard and husband Hayden, Kasie Allen and husband Nathan, Race Ordoyne, Ashlee Cantrelle, and Abby Cantrelle; great grandchildren, Elijah and Cielo Rodriguez, Thomas Broussard, Alexandria and Colt Allen.

Pecky is preceded in passing by his loving wife, Debra Domangue Bourg; parents Robert and Lirita Bourg; brothers, Calvin, Danaciene Bourg, Bob Bourg, Joseph Tivet; Robert Bourg, Alexander Bourg; sisters, Malone Bourg, and Eula Mae Degruise.

Pecky will be remembered and loved by the many friends and family he leaves behind.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kerry Bourg.