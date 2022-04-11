September 19, 1965 – April 7, 2022

Kevin J. Cunningham, 56, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on April 7, 2022.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 10am to 12pm, with the service to start at 12pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cindy Price Cunningham; son, Hobie J. Cunningham; daughter, Stacie M. Cunningham; granddaughter, Olivia K. Cunningham; father, Errol J. Cunningham; sisters, Susan C. Aucoin and husband Rusty, Katrina C. Doiron and husband Brad, and Tiffany C. Schmidt and husband Michael.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret B. Cunningham.

Kevin was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and loved sharing bible truths with others. He loved the outdoors and had a special fondness for birds and butterflies. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.