January 18, 1959 – February 20, 2022

Kevin Joseph Angelloz, 63, a native of Grosse Tete and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on February 20, 2022.

A private gathering will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his children, Theresa (Joey) Collins, Sarah (Bobby) Angelloz, and Joshua (Briana) Angelloz; brothers, Edward Angelloz Jr. and Barry Angelloz Sr.; sisters, Linda Molaison and Bonnie Taylor; grandchildren, Emah Zeringue, Logan Zeringue, Bethany Collins, Joey Collins Jr., Kamren Adams, and Autumn Billiot; and great-granddaughter, Lola Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Angelloz Sr. and Sue Babin Angelloz.

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.