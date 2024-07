A sweet baby girl made from love born June 30, 2024. Surrounded by love, Khyri peacefully passed away on July 1, 2024.

The family will have a private graveside service in Khyri’s honor.

Khyri was survived by her parents, Paul and Ashley Keller; and siblings, Paul Keller III, Trason, Scott, Khali, and Khila Keller.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Tylon Anthony Keller.