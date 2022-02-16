October 1, 1940 – February 13, 2022

Kil Seong Stogner, 81, a native of South Korea and resident of Houma, LA passed away on February 13, 2022.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home Gray from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home Gray, at 7:00 pm. Burial will take place in the Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date.

She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Stogner Babin and husband Terry and Diane Stogner Authement and husband Harvey; Grandson, Derek Benoit “Authement”; Brother-in-law, Doyle Hines; Sister-in-law, Gloria Stogner and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Russell Stogner.

