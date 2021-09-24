May 8, 1958 – September 22, 2021

Kim Lee Watts, 63, a native and resident of Houma, LA peacefully passed away on September 22, 2021.

He is survived by his loving bride of 35 years, Cathy; his son Ryan (Megan); Godchildren, Jessica Toms (Matthew Deroche) and Jaime Toms and her two children; mother, Mary Watts; brother, Tony Watts (Audrey) their three children; sisters, Kristine McGuire (Rudd) their two children, and Kay Breaux (Mark) and their child.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bob” Watts.

Kim was a devoted husband and father who had an outgoing personality which was loved by many. You could always count on Kim to liven up the room with his unique and unparalleled dance moves. He loved participating in Mardi Gras festivities and was a member of the Krewe of Hercules on the Handicapp float. He cherished the simple pleasures in life and was always willing to help someone in need. Kim lived a fulfilling and eventful life, and his memory will always live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life which will be held at Samart Funeral Home in Gray, LA on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to B & L Bullies and Broken Hearts Rescue, http://bulliesandbrokenhearts.com/ in Kim’s honor.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.