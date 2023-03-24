Kimberly Barnett Ciauca, 62, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Born May 25, 1960 she was a native of Eustace, Texas and resident of Raceland, Louisiana.

She is survived by her children, Jacob Barnett, Salena Richard (Dustin), Ethen Land (Tamra), Clayten Land (Courtney), Michael Molaison, Jr.; father, John O. Barnett and wife Bobbie; mother, June Hinkel Davis and husband Faron; grandchildren, Jacy Barnett, Gabe Barnett, Colby Barnett, Neil Richard, Carter Richard, Lily Land, Katherine Land, Hayden Land, Ella Land, Abigail Land; siblings, Shona Barnett, Stacey Barnett Buck, Bo Barnett, Johnlee Barnett, Marcie Stubblefield and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Tim Barnett. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.