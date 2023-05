Kimberly Blanchard, 60, of Houma, passed away on April 29, 2023. Private services will be held.

She is survived by her brothers, Guy Blanchard (Cheri), Kyle Blanchard (Sharon); nephew, Justin Blanchard; and niece, Summer Blanchard.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Larry Blanchard and Brenda Walter Blanchard. Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.