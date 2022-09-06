June 01, 1971 – September 02, 2022

Kimberly Jane Dupre, 51, passed away surrounded by her loving husband and family on Friday, September 2, 2022. Kimberly was a native Dothan, AL and a resident of Montegut, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will begin following visitation on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:00am. Service will conclude after Ministry Services with burial to be held at a later date.

Kimberly is survived by her loving family; her husband of ten years; Brandon Dupre; mother, Diane Stanley; son, Vince Lovell; daughter, Taylor Brewer; granddaughter, Chloe Lovell; step children, Kelsee Phillips, Kabreyn Shugars and husband Trey, Korelyn Dupre, and Kohden Dupre; step grandchildren, Jo’Leigh and Eli Phillips, Trey Shugars Jr., sisters, Michele Cunningham and husband Clint, Jessica Martin and husband Andy; brother-in-law, Travis Dupre wife Eileen; sisters-in-law, Lynette Dupre, Melanie Pinell, Jan Forbes; mother and father-in-law, Christiana and Lonnie Dupre.

Kimberly is preceded in passing by her father, Robert Cooper; brother-in-law, Chad Pinell.

Kimberly loved the outdoors and loved to go fishing and camping with her family and friends. Kimberly was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Kimberly was a very kind lady with a big heart of gold. She would help anybody in need in whatever way she was able.

Kimberly will never be forgotten and will forever be loved by her family and many friends.