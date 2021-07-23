Kimele Pellegrin

November 6, 1961 – July 18, 2021

Kim J. Pellegrin, 59, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on July 18, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Craig Pellegrin; brother, Leroy Rhodes; daughter, Krissy Reddicks; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother; Gail Rhodes; father, Leroy Rhodes Sr.; sisters Dawn Hebert and Tammy Rhodes; and brother, Randall Rhodes.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.