Kimele Pellegrin

Bayou Community Foundation Grants $226,000 to 30 Local Nonprofits
July 22, 2021
Ada Trahan Rivette
July 23, 2021

November 6, 1961 – July 18, 2021

Kim J. Pellegrin, 59, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on July 18, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Craig Pellegrin; brother, Leroy Rhodes; daughter, Krissy Reddicks; and four grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her mother; Gail Rhodes; father, Leroy Rhodes Sr.; sisters Dawn Hebert and Tammy Rhodes; and brother, Randall Rhodes.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Kimele J Pellegrin, please visit Samart’s Tribute Store.
STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

July 23, 2021

Clarence Hebert Jr.

Read more