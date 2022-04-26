Kirk Griffin

Kirk Patrick Griffin, age 65, passed away Saturday April 23, 2022. He was a native and longtime resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Saturday, April 30, 2022 in the community gathering center at Maria Immacolata from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at a later date.

Kirk is survived by his wife of 24 years, Anne Champagne Griffin; sons, Jeremy Griffin and wife Jackie, Justin Griffin, and Joseph Griffin; daughter-in-law, Jade; grandchildren, Kenzie, Lexie, Ethan, Jase, Jazlyn, Payslie, Drake, Skylar; great grandchild, Greysen.

Kirk is preceded in death by his parents, Weber Griffin and Ida Fusilier Griffin; son, Joshua Griffin; brothers, Daniel, Bryan, Keith, and Weber Jr.

A self-made businessman, Kirk accomplished his dream of opening his own restaurant chain. He was the founder and owner of Griffin’s Po-Boy and Grille restaurants. Kirk enjoyed fishing, cooking, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He was extremely witty and possessed a unique sense of humor that he loved to share with others. He will be greatly missed by his numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or to a charity of choice.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kirk Patrick Griffin.