Kirk Pellegrin Sr.

Kirk Michael Pellegrin, Sr., age 56, passed away Monday September 6, 2021. He was a native and long-time resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Saturday October 2, 2021 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Kirk is survived by his sons, Shae Theriot and wife Shonna, Kirk Michael, Jr., Gage Thibodeaux; father, Terry Pellegrin; grandchildren, Tate and Julia; sisters, Kim Rodrigue and husband Robert, Kristin Joseph and husband Roland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kirk is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Thibodeaux Pellegrin; mother, Gail Marie Pellegrin; grandparents, Levis and Edna Pellegrin, Irvin and Libby Scott.

Kirk was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed auto racing in his 1967 Camero racecar. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank his nurse, Jennifer, for all of her love and support over the year. They would also like to thank Chateau Terrebonne Nursing Home, and Chaberts Medical Center in Houma.