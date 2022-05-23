Kitty Marie Bruce, 44, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Memorial Services will be announced at a later time.

She is survived by her sons, Drake, Blake, and Johnathan Bonvillian; grandchildren, Liam, Zaiden, and Hazel Bonvillian; parents, John and Mae Bonvillian; siblings, Briceson Bonvillian, Shane Bergeron, and Kim Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Bruce.

Kitty will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, sense of humor, and her gentle soul. Her family was her life, and she cherished and spoiled her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.