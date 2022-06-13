Korey Michael Guidry, 41, a native of Bayou Blue and a resident of Houma, passed away on June 10, 2022.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Louis Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving mother, Joyce Blanchard and husband Robert “Bud” Dill and loving father, Craig Guidry and wife Myrna Gros; sisters, Kristie Guidry Mazur (Lillie and Chase), Kellie Guidry and husband John M. Hebert (Jack, Kate (godchild), Ethan, Anna and Cruz), Jenni McNabb (Marli) and Marci Dill and husband Barret Ellender (Remy and Wes); brothers, Mike and wife Stephanie McNabb, Zack McNabb and family; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; beloved godmother, Mona Blanchard Arceneaux and beloved godfather, Todd Guidry.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alphonse and Mayola Boquet Blanchard and Wilson and Lillian Usie Guidry, Uncle Clyde Arceneaux, Sr. and cousin, Jillian Blanchard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, The Bunk House, MacDonell United Methodist Children’s Services or Options for Independence.