August 11, 1976 – August 27, 2022

Kristi Ann Naquin, 46, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana was born August11, 1976, and passed away on August 27, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery – Thibodaux, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her Sons, Chance Boudreaux, Parker Boudreaux, Parents Leroy and Lorraine Naquin, Brother, Kevin Naquin and companion Lettie Hebert, Boyfriend, Birchard Hopkins and Niece Cameron Naquin .

She was preceded in death by her Grandparents Lawrence and Ione Gros and Cedric and Marie Naquin.

Kristi was a loving mother, daughter, sister, girlfriend and friend. She will always be loved and missed by everyone who knew her.