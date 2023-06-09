Kristi Pierron Lambas, 27, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Dwayne Lambas Jr.; mother, Miki LeBoeuf (Jessica LeBoeuf); sisters, Brandi Pierron (Daijah Jackson), Ja’niya Jaymes; grandmothers, Cynthia LeBoeuf and Irene Henry (Robert Henry Sr.); godparents, James Bourg and Caroline Neal; adopted close family, Bobbie Jean Daigle, Albert Joseph Daigle, Cody Falgout, and Danielle LeBlanc; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Shadrick Pierron Jr.; brother, James Pierron; and grandfathers, Michael LeBoeuf and Shadrick Pierron Sr.

A private service will be held at a later date for family and friends.

The family would like to especially thank Barry, Sandra, and Chris with Biomarin for preparing her weekly infusions, the medical team at Ochsner Main Campus, and everyone who has helped care for Kristi.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.