Kristie Lynn Brunet, 30, of Bourg, passed away on February 26, 2024.

She is survived by her father, Timothy Brunet Sr. and wife Roxanne; sons, Isaiah and Braylon Hebert; companion, Shane Hebert; brother, Timothy Brunet Jr.; sister, Crystal Brunet; aunt, Cindy Picou and husband Gary, Penny Brunet and companion Timothy Normand, Lori Pellegrin and husband Bernie, and Lisa Bergeron and husband Patrick.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Horace and Mercedes Authement Brunet.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.