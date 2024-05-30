Kristina Dupre Meier, 68, a native of Chauvin and resident of Bourg, passed away on May 28, 2024.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 2, 2024 from 12pm to 2pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas Meier (Yvonne) and Russell Meier Jr. (Ruth).; daughter, Michelle Meier and Danielle Meier (Dillion Luneau); brothers, Druis Dupre Jr., Richard Dupre, Michael Dupre, Anthony Dupre, and Ronald Dupre; sisters, Susan Domangue and Elizabeth Arceneaux; 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Meier Sr.; daughter, Patricia Meier; parents, Dorothy Dupre and Druis Dupre Sr.; and 1 great grandchild.

Kristina was a wonderful person who loved life. She would give anything to anyone who asked. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and spending time with her TOPS group. Kristina was a loving mother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.