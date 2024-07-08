Krue Isaiah Hilliard

The Story of Krue

Krue was born on Saturday, April 7, 2024 at 10:23 am weighing 7 pounds 13 ounces and measuring 19 3/4 inches long, and departed this Earth on Monday, July 1, 2024 at 8:22 am at almost 3 months old.

I wasn’t sure how life would be with three children, but Krue came along and made it so easy. My heart was complete with every glance of those beautiful blue eyes and bright wide smile.

He was my last baby. I wanted to cherish him and keep him all to myself as long as I could. I never took any moment we had together for granted because life goes by in the blink of an eye.

I write this as his mother because he deserves more than words written by a stranger or quotes found on the internet. We are filled with sorrow that an obituary is how people will know how precious he was to us. Krue will live eternally in our hearts and I’m thankful he chose me to be his mommy. He was so much more than the short time he had on this Earth. He couldn’t have been any more perfect than he was.

I don’t know if I will ever have the answers to his sibling’s questions, but they will know they have the best guardian angel watching over them as they grow. Our hearts are shattered into pieces. We love you so much. It gives me comfort knowing that all you knew was love.

My baby you will always be. In my heart, you will stay. In my mind, you’ll live on forever.

He is survived by his loving parents, Isaiah Hilliard and Chassie Hebert Hilliard; siblings, Kavaiah Hilliard and Knash Hilliard; grandmothers, Tina Trahan and Elizabeth Landry; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by grandfather, Huey Hebert, Jr.; great-grandmother, Georgiana Landry; and great-grandparents, Floyd and Carolyn Trahan.

A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date.