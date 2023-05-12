LaKisha Nicole Brown, 45, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Terrebonne General Hospital.

Visitation service will be observed on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00PM at New St. Matthew Baptist Church 3966 Hwy 311, Houma, LA 70360.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at New St. Matthews Baptist Church, 3966 Hwy 311 Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Crescent Farm Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Helen Brown and son, Kemon Pink, daughter, Khole Brown and sister, Jessica Brown. Niece, Jasiah Brown, nephew, Ja’Shaun Gathen and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Brown.

