Lam Ngoc Hoang, 36, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in Lam’s honor on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Holy Rosary Vietnamese Catholic Church located at 3593 Friendswood Drive, Houma, LA 70363 from 5:00 p.m. until mass at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Holy Rosary Vietnamese Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Francis #2 Cemetery.

Lam is survived by father, Khanh Hoang; sisters, Melinda Rogers (Tristan) and Kim Chow (Matthew); children, Liam Hoang and Emma Hoang; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, Huong Do.

Lam was a loving son, brother, and father. He enjoyed spending his free time with his children that were his pride and joy and his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

