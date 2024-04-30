Lana Louise LeBoeuf, 55, a native and resident of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on Friday, April 26, 2024.

She is survived by her brothers, Larry LeBlanc (Shelly), Lanny LeBLanc (Jackie), and Lee LeBlanc (Erica); numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest LeBoeuf and Fredda Bascle Courteaux; grandparents, Floyd and Thelma Bascle.

A private memorial service will be held in her honor for friends and family at a later date.

