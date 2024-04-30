Harris Lawrence Billiot Jr.April 30, 2024
Lana Louise LeBoeuf, 55, a native and resident of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on Friday, April 26, 2024.
She is survived by her brothers, Larry LeBlanc (Shelly), Lanny LeBLanc (Jackie), and Lee LeBlanc (Erica); numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest LeBoeuf and Fredda Bascle Courteaux; grandparents, Floyd and Thelma Bascle.
A private memorial service will be held in her honor for friends and family at a later date.
Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.