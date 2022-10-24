Lana Sharon Roppolo Bergeron, 78, died peacefully in hospice in Bradenton, Florida on Sunday, October 23rd. She is survived by her daughters, Dana Guidroz (and husband Tom), Erica Abrams (and husband Tim), and Erin Alford (and husband David), as well as 6 grandchildren, Nicholas, Hannah, Logan, Cole , Claire, and Alexa. She was also stepmother to four children Michael Bergeron (and wife Tamara), Kristen Shaffer (and husband Mark), Gracie Gummere (and husband Lance), and Allison Phalen (and husband Rob), and 9 step grandchildren, Hunter, Hayden, Sofia, John Claude, Ryland, Oliver, Miles, Ella, and Amelia. She is preceded in death by her husbands, James Roppolo (1994) and Claude Bergeron (2004), as well as her mother, Nell Sills Tolbert and her father, Malcolm O. Tolbert.

Sharon was a lifelong civic leader in Houma who was committed to service through many volunteer organizations, including her church, Mulberry Baptist, as well as the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, and the Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence, to name a few. In addition, she won many awards for her outstanding community service. Her lifelong career was in banking, where she served in many capacities from secretary to commercial lending officer to CEO of American Bank in New Orleans at the height of her career. She was passionate about using her position in banking to connect and help people over the last fifty years.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, October 29th at 2:00 P.M. at Mulberry Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating via this link https://www.tfae.org/donate to the Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence where she served as a longtime board member.