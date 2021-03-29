Lance Johnel Ayzinne

March 29, 2021
November 30, 1984 – March 23, 2021



Lance Johnel Ayzinne, 36, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 10:30 PM. Born November 30, 1984 he was a native of Natchez, Mississippi and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 8:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM at the funeral home.

He is survived by his mother, Edith McCallister Ayzinne; sisters, Rhonda Sanchez (Trampas) and Wanda Bennett (Ernest); brother, Chad Ayzinne; nieces and nephews, Madalyn, Jada, Ava, Daenerys, Carter and Chad, Jr.



He is preceded in death by his father, Randy Ayzinne; grandparents, Johnny McCallister and Nancy McCallister, and Lloyd Ayzinne, Sr. and Corrin Ayzinne.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

