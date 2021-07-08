Lance Verdin

September 7, 1979 – July 6, 2021

Lance Anthony “Ba’say” Verdin, 41, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on July 6, 2021.

Services are pending at this time. Donations can be made on gofundme.com or samartfuneralhome.com crowdfunding option. Donations can also be made directly to Samart Funeral of Houma, Bayou Blue in person or by phone.

He is survived by his children, Destiny Lynn Pisani, Gabriella Nicole Verdin, and Drayden Alexander Verdin; mother, Elda P. Carrere and husband Anthony Carrere Jr.; father, Anthony Verdin Jr.; siblings, Joyce Verdin, Penny Verdin, Bernard Henry, Chantel Klingensmith, Christopher Verdin, Angel Verdin; multiple aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Lucas Anthony Verdin; grandparents, Josephine Parfait and Hilton Parfait; Eula Mae Verdin and Robert Anthony Verdin Sr.

He enjoyed wrestling, concerts, swamp pop music and Pokemon; he also enjoyed making people laugh.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.